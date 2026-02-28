Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:OKE opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

See Also

