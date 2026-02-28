Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 210.2% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.7% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 163,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,582,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,634,000 after purchasing an additional 283,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Trending Headlines about Pembina Pipeline

Here are the key news stories impacting Pembina Pipeline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong cash‑flow/EBITDA — Pembina reported Q4 EPS of $0.56 vs. a $0.50 consensus and full‑year adjusted EBITDA of $4,289M and adjusted cash flow from operations of $2,854M, underscoring resilient cash generation that supports distributions and deleveraging. BusinessWire: Pembina Q4 Results

Q4 EPS beat and strong cash‑flow/EBITDA — Pembina reported Q4 EPS of $0.56 vs. a $0.50 consensus and full‑year adjusted EBITDA of $4,289M and adjusted cash flow from operations of $2,854M, underscoring resilient cash generation that supports distributions and deleveraging. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Pembina declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71/share (annualized yield ~6.4%), record/ex‑div date March 16 and payable March 31, which supports income‑oriented investor demand.

Dividend declared — Pembina declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71/share (annualized yield ~6.4%), record/ex‑div date March 16 and payable March 31, which supports income‑oriented investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary / strategy — Earnings call highlights point to strategic advances and operational updates that aim to protect EBITDA and cash flow, but offered limited near‑term growth guidance; useful context for medium‑term outlook. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Call Highlights

Management commentary / strategy — Earnings call highlights point to strategic advances and operational updates that aim to protect EBITDA and cash flow, but offered limited near‑term growth guidance; useful context for medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst rating unchanged — BMO reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no change to near‑term analyst expectations; this is neutral for immediate upside but keeps coverage stable. Finviz: Analyst Note

Analyst rating unchanged — BMO reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no change to near‑term analyst expectations; this is neutral for immediate upside but keeps coverage stable. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and year‑over‑year decline — Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02B vs. analyst expectations near $1.41B and was down ~10.8% YoY; quarterly EPS also fell from $0.92 a year ago, highlighting weaker volumes/markets that could pressure future growth expectations. MarketBeat: Q4 Results & Transcript

Revenue shortfall and year‑over‑year decline — Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02B vs. analyst expectations near $1.41B and was down ~10.8% YoY; quarterly EPS also fell from $0.92 a year ago, highlighting weaker volumes/markets that could pressure future growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Mixed earnings optics — While EPS topped estimates, the combination of a revenue miss and lower YoY profitability may keep valuation multiples constrained until revenue/volume trends stabilize. Zacks: Earnings Coverage

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1%

PBA opened at $43.96 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.76%.Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 101.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

Featured Stories

