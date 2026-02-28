Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,405 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Galaxy Digital were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLXY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLXY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 171.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

