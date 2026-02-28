Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,339.98. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $188.73 and a 52-week high of $359.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.50 and its 200 day moving average is $251.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.