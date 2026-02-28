Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) Short Interest Update

Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,583 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the January 29th total of 19,035 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Harbor International Compounders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 225,974 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,653,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after buying an additional 120,270 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 17,306.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,374,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,029,000 after buying an additional 1,366,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Price Performance

Shares of OSEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,355. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $511.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation. OSEA was launched on Sep 6, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

