Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 523,073 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.96 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.