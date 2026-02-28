Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.4%

CRWD stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.33. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a PEG ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

