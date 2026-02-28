Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CrowdStrike News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst — CrowdStrike launched FalconID (phishing‑resistant MFA) and announced Fal.Con Gov, events and product releases that reinforce its enterprise security positioning and AI‑era roadmap. CrowdStrike FalconID Extends Risk-Aware Identity Security to Multi-Factor Authentication
- Positive Sentiment: Government/go‑to‑market momentum — Fal.Con Gov (March 18) and partnerships (e.g., VAST Data) highlight GTM expansion into public sector and AI system security, supporting longer‑term revenue growth potential. CrowdStrike Fal.Con Gov Accelerates National Cyber Defense in the AI Threat Era
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — Jefferies lowered its target but kept a “buy” rating, leaving meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued institutional support. Jefferies adjusts CrowdStrike price target to $500 from $600, maintains buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Market flow and sentiment signals — recent intraday spikes and higher volume were driven by commentaries (e.g., Jensen Huang) and option expiries; expirations of large puts reduce one form of bearish pressure but create short‑term noise. With Bearish Overhangs in the Rearview Mirror, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Looks Tempting
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data shows an anomalous zero reading for late February; likely a reporting/data quirk and not a meaningful change in crowd positioning. (Note: the published short‑interest figure reads 0 shares.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and estimates — Q4 revenue growth is expected to remain strong, but Wall Street is focused on margin/expense trends; quarterly results and guidance will likely drive the next major price move. CRWD to Report Q4 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target reductions — JPMorgan, Evercore and others cut targets (JPM: $582→$472; Evercore: $460→$375), and some firms issued pessimistic forecasts, pressuring sentiment and reducing near‑term upside expectations. JPMorgan adjusts price target on CrowdStrike to $472 from $582
- Negative Sentiment: AI‑risk headlines — announcements from AI firms (e.g., Anthropic/Claude) briefly spooked cybersecurity stocks, and analysts warn that AI‑related uncertainty plus premium valuation and rising costs could weigh on near‑term results. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Widens Its Moat as ‘Claude Risk’ Spooks Investors
CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.4%
CRWD stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.33. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a PEG ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
