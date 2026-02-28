Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,519 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $340.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.53. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $342.69.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

