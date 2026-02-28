Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $43,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.42. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

