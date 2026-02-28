Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.37% of CBIZ worth $39,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,011,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 18.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $410,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,260.24. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

