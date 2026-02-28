Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $44.39 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $44,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $225,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,388.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after purchasing an additional 686,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,660,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average of $202.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.39, for a total transaction of $6,573,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,578.46. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $10,541,232.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 610,780 shares of company stock valued at $115,913,967 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

