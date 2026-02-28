Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $33.64 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,757 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.08% of Palomar worth $33,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 456,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised FY2026 EPS to $9.00 (from $8.00) and boosted FY2027 to $9.60 and FY2028 to $12.60 — a sizeable multi‑year upgrade that implies stronger forward profitability. MarketBeat PLMR

Zacks lifted several near‑term quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $2.07 (from $1.89), Q2 2026 to $1.95 (from $1.87), and Q3 2026 to $2.67 (from $1.91). They also raised Q1–Q3 2027 quarterlies (Q1 2027 to $2.46, Q2 2027 to $2.30, Q3 2027 to $2.82), reflecting a consistent upward revision pattern. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks feature summarizing Street views notes the average analyst price target implies roughly 36.2% upside for PLMR — a bullish signal for sentiment but not a guarantee of price moves. Wall Street Analysts Think Palomar Could Surge

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.58 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $252,107.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,383.24. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,431.56. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 58,999 shares of company stock worth $7,253,229 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

