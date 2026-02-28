Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.77 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,424.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,242,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,698,608,000 after purchasing an additional 585,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 165.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 247,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,009 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 43,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,583.30. This represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 343,872 shares of company stock valued at $35,367,179. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

