Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 813,953 Shares of Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 813,953 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.93% of Sunrun worth $37,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 57.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 161,243 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 243,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $155,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 864,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,038.80. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $127,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 405,518 shares in the company, valued at $7,218,220.40. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,800 shares of company stock worth $9,903,520. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

