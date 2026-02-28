Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 17,000 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.81% of Kadant worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 148.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $303.00 target price on Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $338.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc has a 1 year low of $244.87 and a 1 year high of $381.73.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.43 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Kadant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.780-1.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company’s product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

