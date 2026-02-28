Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 157,985 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,985 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.14% of Teradyne worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $320.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $344.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.