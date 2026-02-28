GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 41,979 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

GSI Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,979 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 3.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More.

Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More.

Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More.

Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More.

Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More.

Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More.

Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors and analysts remain cautious about interest-rate risk and valuation—debate persists whether current multiple already prices in future rate moves; this caps near-term upside. Read More.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Read More

