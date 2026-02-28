GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,790 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,946,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.8%

In other news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.