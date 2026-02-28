GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,790 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,946,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst / internal commentary: Wells Fargo credit analyst Mike Mayo expressed confidence that the firm’s de‑risking in financials is supporting stronger credit trends—this is constructive for loan quality and loss provisions and can ease investor concerns about credit risk. Wells Fargo’s Mike Mayo feels good about de-risking in financials supporting stronger credit
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/rate context: Coverage pieces on how further Fed rate cuts could affect Wells Fargo note mixed implications—lower rates can pressure net interest income but the stock also has moderately bullish analyst coverage and hedge‑fund interest. Monitor rate‑cut expectations and NII guidance for near‑term impact. What Do Further Rate Cuts Mean for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure: A broader article reports bank and brokerage stocks suffered one of their worst days in months as investors price in potential AI‑driven disruption and other headwinds—this broad negative sentiment toward financials likely amplified selling in WFC. Bank, Brokerage Stocks Suffer Their Worst Day in Months. Here’s Why.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 WFC shares at an average $87.10 (≈$2.61M); her post‑sale holding fell ~26% — large, disclosed insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they’re for personal reasons. Bridget E. Engle Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 WFC shares at an average $87.40 (≈$5.24M); her post‑sale holding declined ~26% — another large, concurrent insider sale increases near‑term selling pressure and may trigger short‑term investor caution. Ellen R. Patterson Form 4
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.8%
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
