Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,933 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the January 29th total of 3,280 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.1%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated energy and digital asset company that combines natural gas–fired power generation with in-house bitcoin mining operations. The company owns and operates a baseload power plant in Dresden, New York, where it supplies electricity to the NYISO wholesale market and dedicates excess capacity to support its bitcoin mining facilities. By leveraging on-site generation, Greenidge aims to optimize costs, improve operational efficiency and reduce exposure to external power price volatility.

Originally established through the acquisition and repurposing of a former coal-fired plant, Greenidge has transitioned to a cleaner, natural gas–fueled operation since 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.