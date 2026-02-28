Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$97.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.38.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.7%

Trending Headlines about Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.80. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$55.25 and a 1 year high of C$92.89.

Here are the key news stories impacting Granite Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities. The vast majority of the company’s assets are logistics and distribution warehouses and multipurpose buildings split fairly evenly amongst Canadian, Austrian, and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.