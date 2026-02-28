Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$97.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.38.
- Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its price target from C$87.00 to C$97.00, signaling increased upside versus the prior target and contributing to bullish broker tone. BayStreet.ca analyst ratings
- Positive Sentiment: CIBC lifted its target to C$98.00 (from C$90.00), reinforcing the positive reassessment of Granite’s outlook. BayStreet.ca analyst ratings
- Positive Sentiment: RBC increased its target to C$100.00 (from C$90.00), the largest raise reported, which supports further upside expectations. BayStreet.ca analyst ratings
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its target range to C$96.00 (from C$94.00) and reiterated a “buy” rating, adding conviction to the upgrade-driven move. BayStreet.ca analyst ratings
- Neutral Sentiment: Granite appears in a broader bullish screen of Canadian stocks for 2026, which can attract momentum investors but is not company-specific news. MSN: 2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of investor reaction to Granite renewing its C$250M ATM equity program is mixed—the program provides capital flexibility (positive) but raises potential dilution concerns (negative), so market impact depends on whether management taps the facility. Yahoo Finance: Investors Reacting to Granite REIT ATM Program
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities. The vast majority of the company’s assets are logistics and distribution warehouses and multipurpose buildings split fairly evenly amongst Canadian, Austrian, and U.S.
