Gradium (GRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $457.55 Thousand

Gradium (GRD) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Gradium has a total market capitalization of $457.55 thousand and $9.48 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gradium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gradium has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gradium alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.33 or 0.99870626 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gradium Token Profile

Gradium’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. Gradium’s official website is gradium.org. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx.

Buying and Selling Gradium

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 1.33427895 USD and is up 8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gradium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gradium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gradium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gradium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.