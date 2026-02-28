Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 32.62%.The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

