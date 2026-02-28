Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.
Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of GSBD stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Key Goldman Sachs BDC News
Here are the key news stories impacting Goldman Sachs BDC this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Declared a quarterly base dividend of $0.32 per share (first quarter 2026) and a Q4-2025 supplemental dividend of $0.03 per share — together supporting a high yield profile that appeals to income investors; ex-dividend and record dates are set (supplemental paid March 20; base paid April 28). Business Wire release
- Positive Sentiment: Beat consensus on EPS (net investment income) at $0.37 vs. $0.36 expected and reported an annualized net investment income yield on book value ~11.7%, showing continued cash-generation ability. Zacks: Q4 beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings press release and Form 10-K filed — provides detail on portfolio composition, credit metrics and disclosures that investors should review for underlying credit quality. Press release / 10-K
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for detail on management’s outlook, portfolio performance and capital strategy — useful for judging forward risk/return. Seeking Alpha transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue reported ($38.8M) was well below Street expectations (~$87.2M), which may raise questions about fee/interest timing and underlying activity — a potential headwind for sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~64.5% in February to ~4.33M shares (≈3.8% of float), indicating increased bearish bets that could amplify downside if sentiment weakens. Source: short interest data
- Negative Sentiment: Sectors and peers face headwinds (higher rates, credit concerns) that keep downside risk elevated for BDCs generally. Investing.com: sector headwinds
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.
The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.
