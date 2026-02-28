Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.61 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 249,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a PE ratio of 160.56 and a beta of 1.47. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $32.74.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 168.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company’s core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.

In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT’s branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.

Further Reading

