GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of GoDaddy worth $35,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 125.4% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 141.5% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GDDY opened at $86.97 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Key Stories Impacting GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $886,880.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,065,076.02. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,102 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

See Also

