Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Globe International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Globe International

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hardgoods for the boardsports, street fashion, outdoor, and workwear markets in Australasia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, It’s Now Cool, X/DMG, DOT BOARDS, MILKBAR BIKES, and Impala Skate. It also licenses and distributes third party brands, such as Obey, M/SF/T, XLarge, X-Girl, STANCE, SZADE, PRO-TEC, Girl, Chocolate, Thrasher, Jacuzzi Unlimited, Push, and Slappy.

