Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
Globe International Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Globe International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globe International
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.