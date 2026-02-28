Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 183.81%.The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million.

Strategic refocus on autonomous labs — Ginkgo plans to divest its biosecurity unit to concentrate capital and management on building and commercializing large autonomous labs, while retaining a minority stake in the spun‑off business.

— Ginkgo plans to divest its biosecurity unit to concentrate capital and management on building and commercializing large autonomous labs, while retaining a minority stake in the spun‑off business. Commercial traction and scale-up — The company is expanding its Boston “Nebula” system from ~50 to ~100 racks and announced a $47 million DOE/PNNL contract to build a 97‑robot autonomous lab, demonstrating institutional demand and a pathway to system sales.

— The company is expanding its Boston “Nebula” system from ~50 to ~100 racks and announced a $47 million DOE/PNNL contract to build a 97‑robot autonomous lab, demonstrating institutional demand and a pathway to system sales. Sharper cash profile with explicit burn target — After a 55% reduction in cash burn to $171M in 2025, Ginkgo is guiding 2026 cash burn of $125M–$150M while reinvesting in AI, robotics and its frontier lab.

— After a 55% reduction in cash burn to $171M in 2025, Ginkgo is guiding 2026 cash burn of $125M–$150M while reinvesting in AI, robotics and its frontier lab. Revenue softness and limited top‑line visibility — Cell engineering revenue declined (Q4 down ~26%; full‑year down year‑over‑year) and management declined to provide 2026 revenue guidance, prioritizing cash‑burn metrics instead.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.55. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc is a synthetic biology company that designs custom microbes for customers across a range of industries. Utilizing a proprietary organism foundry platform, the company engineers cells to produce high-value chemicals, enzymes, and other biological materials. By integrating automation, data analytics and machine learning, Ginkgo Bioworks seeks to accelerate the development of biologically derived solutions at industrial scale.

The company’s services span the entire development cycle, from genetic design and strain optimization to fermentation and downstream processing.

