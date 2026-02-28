Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.55% of Gildan Activewear worth $47,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 11,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and margin improvement: Gildan reported record fourth‑quarter revenue (including HanesBrands contribution from Dec. 1–28) and expanded gross margins, showing strong top‑line growth and improved profitability. GlobeNewswire Release

Record revenue and margin improvement: Gildan reported record fourth‑quarter revenue (including HanesBrands contribution from Dec. 1–28) and expanded gross margins, showing strong top‑line growth and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised synergy targets and integration progress: Management said Hanes integration is delivering stronger than expected savings and increased targeted run‑rate synergies, supporting longer‑term margin potential. MSN Article

Raised synergy targets and integration progress: Management said Hanes integration is delivering stronger than expected savings and increased targeted run‑rate synergies, supporting longer‑term margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise: Gildan announced a ~10.2% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payment $0.249), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders.

Dividend raise: Gildan announced a ~10.2% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payment $0.249), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Hanes acquisition closed Dec. 1 — results include only one month of Hanes, which complicates quarter‑over‑quarter comparisons but explains substantial top‑line lift; the Hanes Australian business is classified as held for sale. GlobeNewswire Release

Hanes acquisition closed Dec. 1 — results include only one month of Hanes, which complicates quarter‑over‑quarter comparisons but explains substantial top‑line lift; the Hanes Australian business is classified as held for sale. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 missed the consensus of $1.31, which likely disappointed traders expecting stronger near‑term profitability despite higher revenue. Zacks Earnings Article

EPS miss: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 missed the consensus of $1.31, which likely disappointed traders expecting stronger near‑term profitability despite higher revenue. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance below consensus: Gildan set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.20–$4.40, below the Street (~$4.46), which reduced near‑term earnings visibility and likely pressured the stock. MSN Guidance Story

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

