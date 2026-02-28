Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,796,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.45% of Geo Group worth $303,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Geo Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter worth about $260,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Geo Group by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 284,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Geo Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.73. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Geo Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business had revenue of $707.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Geo Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.990-1.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JonesTrading reduced their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

