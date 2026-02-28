Gentry Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF $GMUB

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,460,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $4,077,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,974,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,177,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (GMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on municipal securities, which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund aims to provide diversified exposure and high current income GMUB was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

