Generali Investments Management Co LLC Sells 15,256 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Generali Investments Management Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 219,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,868,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 76,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,035. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 603,140 shares of company stock worth $37,660,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.