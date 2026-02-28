Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.6% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.