Generac (NYSE:GNRC) CFO York Ragen Sells 24,362 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CFO York Ragen sold 24,362 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,451.02. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Generac Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE GNRC opened at $224.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $241.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.33.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Generac by 11.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.