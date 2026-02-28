Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller Sells 143,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $2,905,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,192,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,232,534.72. This trade represents a 10.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Rabiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Friday, February 27th, Olivier Rabiller sold 144,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $2,926,080.00.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE GTX opened at $20.36 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Garrett Motion declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Garrett Motion

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Garrett won a China e‑bus e‑cooling contract, a product win that supports growth into electrified commercial vehicles and could expand addressable market and aftermarket revenue. Garrett’s China E-Bus E-Cooling Win

Garrett won a China e‑bus e‑cooling contract, a product win that supports growth into electrified commercial vehicles and could expand addressable market and aftermarket revenue. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying/momentum: Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund added GTX, a vote of confidence from a mid‑cap manager that can help drive demand. Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Adds GTX

Institutional buying/momentum: Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund added GTX, a vote of confidence from a mid‑cap manager that can help drive demand. Positive Sentiment: Corporate returns to shareholders: the company recently declared a quarterly dividend ($0.08/share) and has an active $250M buyback authorization (up to ~7.7% of shares), both supportive of the share price and signaling management’s confidence in cash generation. MarketBeat: GTX Profile

Corporate returns to shareholders: the company recently declared a quarterly dividend ($0.08/share) and has an active $250M buyback authorization (up to ~7.7% of shares), both supportive of the share price and signaling management’s confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Recent financials: Garrett beat the quarter on EPS ($0.42 vs. $0.39) and revenue grew ~5.6% year‑over‑year — healthy operational data but mixed longer‑term returns (negative ROE). MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Recent financials: Garrett beat the quarter on EPS ($0.42 vs. $0.39) and revenue grew ~5.6% year‑over‑year — healthy operational data but mixed longer‑term returns (negative ROE). Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Olivier Rabiller sold large blocks (143k and 144k shares across Feb. 25–27; SEC filings), and other insiders including SVP Daniel Deiro and Director Julia Steyn also sold material stakes. Large, clustered insider sales are creating near‑term downward pressure and investor concern about timing. Rabiller SEC Filing Deiro SEC Filing Director Sale Alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Garrett Motion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 7.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 971.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 7,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.