Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) CFO Douglas Boessen Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $877,538.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,811.34. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $252.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Positive Sentiment: Rare institutional inflows continue to target Garmin, a long-term bullish technical/fund flow signal that some investors view as a structural tailwind. This can attract new demand and partly offset selling pressure. Read More.

Rare institutional inflows continue to target Garmin, a long-term bullish technical/fund flow signal that some investors view as a structural tailwind. This can attract new demand and partly offset selling pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the sales, insiders still retain sizable holdings (for example, CEO Clifton Pemble owns 124,075 shares after his sale), which can temper concerns that leadership is abandoning the stock. Read More.

Despite the sales, insiders still retain sizable holdings (for example, CEO Clifton Pemble owns 124,075 shares after his sale), which can temper concerns that leadership is abandoning the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, coordinated insider selling likely pressured the share price: CEO Clifton Pemble sold 19,914 shares (~$5.01M), COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares (~$1.68M), EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares (~$1.32M), CFO Douglas Boessen sold 3,487 shares (~$877.5K), and VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares (~$956K). These trades represent double-digit percentage reductions for several executives and are being interpreted by some investors as a negative signal or as near-term supply hitting the market. SEC filings for each sale: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $410,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,111,435,000 after buying an additional 1,273,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 649.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,256,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,417,000 after buying an additional 1,088,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $214,382,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Garmin by 138.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,158,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,255,000 after acquiring an additional 671,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

