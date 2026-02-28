Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Clifton Pemble Sells 19,914 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $5,009,964.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,788.50. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $252.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Garmin by 2.9% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Rare institutional inflows continue to target Garmin, a long-term bullish technical/fund flow signal that some investors view as a structural tailwind. This can attract new demand and partly offset selling pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the sales, insiders still retain sizable holdings (for example, CEO Clifton Pemble owns 124,075 shares after his sale), which can temper concerns that leadership is abandoning the stock. Read More.

Despite the sales, insiders still retain sizable holdings (for example, CEO Clifton Pemble owns 124,075 shares after his sale), which can temper concerns that leadership is abandoning the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, coordinated insider selling likely pressured the share price: CEO Clifton Pemble sold 19,914 shares (~$5.01M), COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares (~$1.68M), EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares (~$1.32M), CFO Douglas Boessen sold 3,487 shares (~$877.5K), and VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares (~$956K). These trades represent double-digit percentage reductions for several executives and are being interpreted by some investors as a negative signal or as near-term supply hitting the market. SEC filings for each sale: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

