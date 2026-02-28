Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) CFO Desiree Burke Sells 9,804 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) CFO Desiree Burke sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,815.04. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The company had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $313,242,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,020,000 after buying an additional 3,785,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $167,743,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $124,785,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

