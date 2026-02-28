FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -16.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 9.9%

FIP opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $674.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $143.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.