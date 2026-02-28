Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.

Frankly Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Frankly Company Profile

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising. Frankly Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of May 8, 2020 Frankly Inc operates as subsidiary of Torque Esports Corp.

