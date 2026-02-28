Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 17,110 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 129.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN opened at $34.14 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $611.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.26%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

