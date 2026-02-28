Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,932 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 332.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 59,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 523,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,867 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 73.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 114,946 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $382,643.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,094.34. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $652,562.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 204,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,831.92. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,995. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

