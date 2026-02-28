Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Insmed by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.62.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $1,615,228.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,469,899.45. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,469,365.72. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,952 shares of company stock worth $30,222,170. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Bank of America set a $203.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.52.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

