Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $663,000 Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 251.0%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

