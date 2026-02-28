Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $758,000 in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,782,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $138,723,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,185,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after acquiring an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.4% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 866,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $109.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $178.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39. Albemarle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

Further Reading

