Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $731,000 in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 949,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in RB Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 44,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 40.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,067,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,353,000 after buying an additional 190,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,330,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,455,000 after buying an additional 124,926 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 20,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,385,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,435. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RBA stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RB Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.