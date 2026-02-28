Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $611,000 in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,994.62.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,409.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,513.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,588.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,193.09 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565 over the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

