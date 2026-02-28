Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $747,000 Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $853,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $2,999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPG. Wall Street Zen lowered Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $37.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 29.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 881.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,550. The trade was a 10.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $721,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,491.70. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

