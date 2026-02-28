Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $886,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $3,113,460.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,159.22. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Argus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of HPE opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of -358.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently -950.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

