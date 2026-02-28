Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,272 DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DXPE opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $171.70.
Several equities analysts have commented on DXPE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.
Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.
