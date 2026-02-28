Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,272 DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $527.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXPE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

