Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Definium Therapeutics, Inc. $DFTX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFTX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Definium Therapeutics

In other news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 425,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,589,078.75. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $339,151.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 778,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,972.55. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,667 shares of company stock worth $561,071. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DFTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Key Stories Impacting Definium Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated plans for three pivotal Phase III readouts in 2026 and said enrollment is advancing, which could materially de-risk future value if readouts are positive. Seeking Alpha: Phase III targets

Company reiterated plans for three pivotal Phase III readouts in 2026 and said enrollment is advancing, which could materially de-risk future value if readouts are positive. Positive Sentiment: Management reports a robust cash position and says the cash runway now extends into 2028, reducing near-term financing risk and supporting ongoing pivotal programs. Yahoo Finance: Full‑Year 2025 Results

Management reports a robust cash position and says the cash runway now extends into 2028, reducing near-term financing risk and supporting ongoing pivotal programs. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress highlighted for the DT120 ODT program (oral disintegrating tablet formulation), which could broaden commercial appeal if efficacy/safety hold up. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights

Clinical progress highlighted for the DT120 ODT program (oral disintegrating tablet formulation), which could broaden commercial appeal if efficacy/safety hold up. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call/transcripts are available; management provided forward-looking commentary on programs and runway but reiterated typical clinical and regulatory risks. Fool: Q4 2025 Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call/transcripts are available; management provided forward-looking commentary on programs and runway but reiterated typical clinical and regulatory risks. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data in recent feeds shows effectively zero short interest (0 shares / 0.0 days), but the figure appears anomalous and likely reflects a data/reporting issue rather than a true market signal.

Reported short interest data in recent feeds shows effectively zero short interest (0 shares / 0.0 days), but the figure appears anomalous and likely reflects a data/reporting issue rather than a true market signal. Negative Sentiment: Q4 GAAP results showed an EPS miss (reported loss per share wider than consensus) and a rise in operating expenses — investors may worry about near‑term dilution or higher burn if expenses persist. MarketBeat: Q4 results & EPS

Definium Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DFTX opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

